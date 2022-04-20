Militants being killed within shortest possible time: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Tuesday said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is better than before as militants are being killed within the shortest possible time.

Talking to reporters at Palli village in Samba district, hr said that militant groups and their handlers in Pakistan are hurt by the peaceful atmosphere in J&K which is evident by the increased attempts on the LoC to smuggle weapons across the border.

Singh also said that the security situation is far better than before and counter insurgency operations are being carried out on daily basis. “There is no doubt that militants are doing their actions but those involved are being identified and neutralised,” he asserted.

On being asked about the rise in militant attacks in the Valley, he said that militants are assigning the job of attacking a soft target to new recruits and the new recruit is allowed to join only after he carries out an action to ensure that he does not come out of their net.

About the attack on Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Pulwama district on Monday, Singh said that they are all basically Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates who are indulging in such activities on the directions from their handlers across the border.

“It is like mushroom growth in the rainy season. Such types of groups have no existence on ground and one action is claimed by four groups,” Singh said, adding that police are alive to the situation and those actually involved are being identified and hopefully will be neutralised soon.

Referring to the killing of two foreign militants involved in an attack on CRPF party in Srinagar, Singh said that when local puppets fail, they are replaced by Pakistani militants who are given fake Aadhaar cards to move freely.

On being asked whether the militants want to instil fear ahead of Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 30, Singh said that all preparations are being made for annual pilgrimage for its success.

“Situation is getting better with each passing day much to the dislike of the militant groups and their handlers who do not want peace, Singh said.

He also said that police are carrying out counter-millitancy operations to neutralise all such groups and they are being identified and neutralised within the shortest possible time.

On the recovery of arms and ammunition in Kupwara district, he said Pakistan is trying to smuggle more weapons but a number of such attempts were foiled by the security forces in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They are sending every type of weapon like AK, pistols and grenades. Pistol bound militants mostly carry out attacks in the city and our effort is to bust all militant modules and seize the smuggled weapons,” he added.

About a hoax bomb call leading to search of a flight at Srinagar airport on Monday, he said that investigation is on to know the motive and the purpose behind the call.

“The committee looking after Airport security investigated the matter yesterday. It was a non-specific call but the security procedure was followed at the airport,” he said.

He further said that the location from where the call was made has been identified and further investigation is on.

