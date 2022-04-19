Railway cop killed, another injured in Pulwama shootout

Anantnag: A head constable of the Railway Police was killed and a Sub-Inspector was injured grievously, after being shot at by militants outside Kakapora Railway station in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The slain constable has been identified as Surinder Singh and the injured SI has been identified as Dev Raj.

“Both had grievous bullet wounds. While the constable died on spot, the SI was shifted to a nearby hospital and then to Srinagar for treatment,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the sub-inspector was in a critical condition.

The incident took place at about 6 PM Monday evening at a tea stall, outside the Kakapora Railway station.

“The two of them were having tea at the stall when militants opened fire at them. They were shot multiple times,” the police official said.

He said that the police were in constant touch with health officials and are closely monitoring the condition of the injured Sub-Inspector.

Following the shootout, a huge contingent of armed forces reached the area and cordoned it off. “Searches are being carried out to try and nab the attackers,” the police official said.

He said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in this regard.

Militants have been striking in different parts of south Kashmir, targeting non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits and civilians.

At least one CRPF man has also been killed in these attacks, in Shopian district of South Kashmir, while he was off duty and home.

A police man and his brother were also killed in Budgam district of central Kashmir as unidentified militants barged into their home and opened indiscriminate fire.

