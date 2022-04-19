Militant associate arrested in Kupwara, arms recovered

Srinagar: A militant associate was arrested in Kupwara district, police said on Monday.
Arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 13 live rounds of nine mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, a police official said
The official said that at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah crossing in Handwara on Sunday, security forces intercepted the militant associate, who on seeing a joint naka party, tried to flee.
However, the forces apprehended him, he said.
Affiliation and involvement of the militant associate identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar was being ascertained.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated.
—PTI

