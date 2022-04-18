One Railway Protection Force personnel dead, another injured injured in Pulwama militant attack

Srinagar: A Railway Protection Force personnel was killed while as another was injured in a militant attack in Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A top police officer said that two cops of Railway Protection Force were injured after militants attack them at Kakapora.

Both the injured personnel were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the police officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print