Night Temp Rises In J&K Amid Light Rain Forecast In Next Few Days

Srinagar: Amid forecast for light rains in the next few days, night temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The weatherman has forecast Isolated very light rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. For subsequent 48 hours, fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm with isolated hail and lightning has been predicted in J&K.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.9°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.8°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.3°C, same as on the previous night. It was 2.8°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.3°C last night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.6°C against 20.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 14.2°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 11.0°C, the official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print