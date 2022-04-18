LeT militant arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora:Police

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (leT) militant in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora.
Bandipora police received a specific input regarding the presence of recently joined LeT( TRF) militant in the orchards of Lawaypora Bandipora .
Acting on this information a joint Caso was launched by Bandipora police , 14 RR & 3Bn CRPF & one youth namely Amir Tariq [email protected] S/o Tariq Ahmad khan R/o Lawaypora Bandipora was arrested .The said youth’s photograph regarding joining of TRF Militant outfit went viral on social media on 13_04_2022.Police in a press release said .
In this regard Cognizance has been taken in police station Bandipora under relevant section of Law & further investigation taken up.
