Identify persons who brought disrepute to Edu dept by devastating enrolment in Govt Schools: Authorities ask Officials

Srinagar: Authorities have asked the concerned officials to identify the persons who have brought the department to disrepute by devastating the enrollment in government schools which finally ended in merger of such institutions.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar in the second week of March has constituted a zonal level committees who were also directed to identify the officials responsible for leaving buildings unattended for a long time which led to its dilapidated condition.

“In the backdrop of the advisory issued by the Administrative Department, the zonal level committees shall inquire into the matter and furnish detailed factual report in light of the instructions conveyed by the administrative department, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).”

The CEO said that the enquiry officers are directed to ensure the identification of school buildings which are lying vacant due to merger of schools.

“Identification of officials who have brought the department to disrepute by devastating the enrollment in schools which finally ended in merger of such schools and turned the valuable assets and infrastructure into abandoned buildings especially in respect of those ReTs who have been instrumental to merge such schools where the enrollment warned after their regulation,” it reads.

Earlier, the Deputy Secretary to government, Umesh Sharma in an official advisory has said that he was directed to request to investigate and inquire and fix responsibility on the officials who have brought the department to disrepute by devastating the enrollment in schools.

“That finally ended in merging of such schools and turned the valuable assets and infrastructure into abandoned buildings especially in respect of those RReTs who have been instrumental to merge such schools where the enrollment waned after their regularization; shall be treated as per law for such acts,” reads the advisory.

CEO Srinagar wasn’t available to comment on the current status of the matter—(KNO)

