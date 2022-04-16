Ensure safety and security of Hindu community in Kashmir: BJP tells Admin

JAMMU: BJP Thursday expressed concern over “terror threats” to the Hindu community in Kashmir, and demanded the administration and security establishment ensure their safety and security.
The killing of a Rajput driver, Satesh Kumar Singh, by a militant has generated a sense of fear and uncertainty among the members of the tiny community in Kakran village in Kulgam district who have stayed on in Kashmir Valley despite decades of militancy but are now considering leaving for a safer place.
