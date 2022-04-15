Independent Sarpanch’s Body Found In Orchard

Srinagar: An independent Sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

They said bullet ridden body of the Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo son of Mohammad Sadiq of Goshbugh area of Pattan was found in orchard, Rakh area, and was taken to hospital. The doctors declared Manzoor dead on arrival.

A police official while confirming the incident said that entire area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the attacker (s).

Meanwhile police in a tweet said militants fired upon and killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. “Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved (militants) is in progress,” police said. (GNS)

