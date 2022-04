Baramulla: Unknown gunmen shot dead a BJP Sarpanch in an orchard at Goush-bugh village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening.

Official said that a sarpanch associated with BJP was shot dead by suspected militants in an orchard at Goush-bugh village this evening.

The Sarpanch has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goush-bugh.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by security forces and the search operation has launched to nab the attackers—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print