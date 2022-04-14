Week-long fire in Pampore forests

Pampore: According to wildlife officials, a forest fire that erupted on April 4 spread to many forest areas in Wahab Sahab, Khudalaw, Batdalaw and Zantrag, falling in Wildlife Range Khrew and Forest Range Pampore.
During the week-long fire fighting operation, many employees of both the wildlife and forest departments were injured and others received burn injuries, officials told Kashmir Reader.
No harm was caused to the green trees, they said, and only grass, bushes and decomposed wood were destroyed by the fire.