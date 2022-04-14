Shopian Encounter: 02 militants killed, operation on

Srinagar:Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Badigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thrusday.

Official sources said, that two militant have been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Badigam.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

