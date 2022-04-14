Light Rain Lashes Kashmir Valley, Eludes Jammu

Srinagar: More rains lashed Kashmir Valley but eluded Jammu in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The weatherman has forecast isolated to scattered light rain/thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours and isolated “very light rain/ thundershowers” in the subsequent two days.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 0.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning and recorded a low of 8.7°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund received 0.8 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 7.0°C against 10.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 6.8°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had no rain during the time and recorded a low of 4.0°C against 7.6°C last night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg had 1.4 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 1.8°C against 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 1.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours and recorded a low of 7.7°C against 9.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was normal by 1.4°C, the official told Global News Service.

Rains eluded Jammu division with winter capital recorded a low of 21.0°C against 24.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.8°C, Batote 12.6°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 9.7°C, the official said.

In March, J&K received 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. The capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry.

MeT department said that Jammu city received only 2.1mm of rain against normal of 68 mm last month while Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm.

“The weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of isolated to scattered light rain/thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir. There’s no forecast of any major rainfall,” the meteorological department official said. “Next spell of light to moderate rain (is) likely during 20-21st April.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print