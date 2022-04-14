Kashmiri Rajput driver in Kulgam killed by gunmen

Anantnag: A Kashmiri Rajput resident of Kakren village in Kulgam district died of bullet injures after being shot at by suspected militants late Wednesday evening in Kulgam district.

Satish Singh, son of Surinder Singh, a driver by profession, received bullet injuries in head and leg. He was shifted to district hospital Kulgam, from where doctors referred him to SKIMS. He succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

A police officer said that the suspected militants opened fire at Singh outside his house in Kakren village. “He has received multiple gunshot wounds, including on his head, and has been evacuated to hospital. We are in touch with health officials,” he said.

Following the incident, a huge contingent of government forces reached the area and cordoned it off to try and nab the attackers.

“The attackers have taken advantage of darkness and have fled. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in this regard,” the officer said.

Attacks have been rampant on non-locals in south Kashmir in March and April, most of them in the Pulwama district.

This is the second incident, in less than a fortnight, where a local non-Muslim has been targeted by militants.

Earlier this month, a Kashmiri Pandit man was shot at and injured in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Police have beefed up security in vulnerable areas and have intensified night patrolling to prevent such attacks.

