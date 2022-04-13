Tehsildar among 4 injured in scuffle at Sunderbani

Rajouri: At least four persons including Tehsildar were injured in a scuffle between the Revenue official and locals at Sunderbani area of Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Officials sais that a scuffle broke out between some locals of Sunderbani and Tehsildar after a verbal duel over some issue following which the Tehsildar was attacked.

They said that as the attack on Tehsildar led to scuffle, some locals also received injuries.

Locals on the other hand alleged that Tehsildar manhandled a local man, which turned the situation ugly.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the matter is under investigation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal said that police have started investigation into the matter while administration is also conducting a probe to ascertain the fact.

Meanwhile, the injured Tehsildar was referred to Jammu for specialized treatment—(KNO)

