Dry weather threatens agriculture, water may not be enough for paddy

Srinagar: Dry weather conditions in spring have left farmers in Kashmir worried as according to them it will directly affect irrigation and the annual produce.

Farmers from different areas of Kashmir said that they are in a dilemma whether to sow seeds or not as there has been no rains in the spring.

“We always face dual threats. If it doesn’t rain for long, it leads to drought, and if it rains for a day or two continuously, it leads to floods,” they said.

Currently, all standing crops are in need of water supply but there are no irrigation facilities and crops are getting affected, they added.

Officials said that if dry weather continues for around one more month, it will be very difficult to provide water to farmers as entire agricultural land hasn’t irrigation facilities available in Kashmir.

Several departments are in touch in this regard and if the same weather conditions persist for a few more weeks, the government may issue an advisory to farmers in different areas not to sow paddy this year. This can be a setback to farmers whose livelihood is dependent on it.

Director Agriculture, Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal said that presently wherever there are no irrigation facilities available to peas and other crops, production will be affected.

“If it rains in the coming week, it won’t affect our production so much but presently our major concern is that all glaciers have melted and all the water has gone into sea so the coming agriculture season will be harsh,” he said.

Over 1 lakh 41 thousand hectare land is covered with paddy besides maize and vegetables, he said. “If there will be no rains, it will definitely get affected but if there will be rain in the coming week then all can go well as we have the time yet,” he said.

“We have held meetings at the Directorate of Agriculture and SKUAST on what preventive measures will be proposed for people and what precautions they need to take,” he said, adding that an advisory for farmers will be issued within a day.

—KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print