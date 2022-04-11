2 Pakistani LeT militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, both Pakistani nationals, were killed in a gunfight with government forces on Sunday here in Srinagar city, police said.

Three personnel of police and paramilitary CRPF also sustained minor splinter injuries during the gunfight. “They were injured when militants hurled a grenade while civilians were being evacuated to safer places,” a police official said.

He said that the injured were safe and stable, with minor splinter injuries to nurse.

The slain militants have been identified as Muhammad Bhai, alias Abu Qasim, and Abu Arsalan alias Khalid.

“They were A-Category militants and have been active in central Kashmir region since 2019 and 2020, in that order,” the police official said, adding that the two of them have been involved in a number of crimes in and around Srinagar city.

They were also involved in the recent attack in Maisuma area of the city, where a CRPF personal was killed and another one was injured, the official said. “They were carrying fake Aadhar cards,” he added.

The gunfight took place in Bhishember Nagar area of Srinagar, soon after an operation was launched by a joint team of Police and CRPF in the area.

“There were specific inputs regarding their presence in the area and while the cordon was being launched the militants, hiding in a house, opened indiscriminate fire,” the police official said.

He said that one of the militants was killed in the initial retaliation of fire, after which the fire was ceased to evacuate civilians from the area.

“While the civilians were being evacuated the hiding militants hurled a hand grenade, and in the explosion three police/CRPF men received minor splinter injuries,” the official said.

He said that the gunfight was resumed after the civilians were evacuated and the second militant was also killed.

Bodies of the militants, along with arms and ammunition and some incriminating material, were retrieved from the site of the gunfight.

“The bodies will be sent to north Kashmir for burial after medico-legal formality,” the official said.

Police have meanwhile asked the general public to stay away from the site of the gunfight till the site is completely sanitised.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print