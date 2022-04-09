Zero Covid cases in Jammu for second straight day

Kashmir reports 9 cases with 8 in Srinagar

Srinagar: Nine Covid cases were reported in Kashmir with eight in Srinagar on Friday, an official bulletin said.

For the second consecutive day, Jammu did not report any fresh case of infection, making it a Covid-free division.

With Friday’s count, the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453854.

Moreover, 23 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 05 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 16,772 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,22,86,287.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 8 fresh cases, Anantnag reported one new case while Baramulla Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Bandipora Kulgam, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, no new COVID-19 case was reported from the 10 districts of Jammu division.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print