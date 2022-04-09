Action against militants, helpers should continue: DGP directs officers

Srinagar: Highlighting the importance of people’s role in the prevailing scenario, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace, an official spokesperson said.

Charing a meeting of senior officers of Police and CRPF of Pulwama and Shopian to review the security scenario, he insisted for strengthening communication within the forces at different levels to augment the security grids in their respective areas.

Special DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhary and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were present in the meeting.

Singh after obtaining the assessments of prevailing security situation and arising challenges said that masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said attacks on innocent civilians and forces shows the frustration of militants handlers to disrupt the peace and order.

The DGP directed the officers that the action against militants and their helpers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.

Singh directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

He said that the role and cooperation of people in the prevailing peace scenario is highly commendable and stressed upon officers to evolve more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace and perpetrators of terror violence.

The DGP said that police, security forces and people have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace.

He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between the forces to meet the security challenges.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure high alertness and preparedness to thwart the mischievous attempts of anti-national elements.

He said that militant outfits are attempting to create a sense of fear and terror among the general public and stressed upon the officers to remain extra vigilant and alert so that their evil attempts are foiled.

He also stressed on strengthening of naka check points and plugging the gaps with strict security measures so that no room is available to the enemies of peace.

He stressed for night patrolling of sensitive areas to keep the militants and their associates under check .

The meeting at these districts were attended by Spl DG CRPF Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IGP Kashmir Zone Shri Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF M S Bhatia, DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF Pramod Kumar Mehra, SSP Shopian Amritpal Singh, SSP Pulwama Gh. Jeelani Wani, CO IRP 10th Bn Fayaz Ahmad, CO 182 Bn CRPF Deepak Dondiyal, CO 183 Bn CRPF Shri R D Jeanyanal, CO 178 Bn CRPF Surjit Kumar, ASP Pulwama and other gazetted officers of Police and CRPF.

