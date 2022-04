Bandipora: A 30-year-old casual labour died after he fell from an electric pole in Bandipora district of Kashmir Valley, police said today.

Mansoor Ahmad, a Casual labour in Power Development Department (PDD), was repairing an electric wire at Ajas village of Bandipora when he fell from the pole, a police official said.

He said Mansoor was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

