Cloudy, Cooler Day In Offing In Kashmir Today: MeT

Srinagar: A cooler day has been forecasted with possibility of light rain at scattered places in Kashmir Valley while weather is likely to remain mainly clear in Jammu.

While the weatherman said no major rain was expected till April 20, it forecasted light rain spell during Tuesday to Thursday.

“Today weather will remain cloudy at most places of Kashmir with light rain at scattered places and mainly clear in Jammu region,” a meteorological department official said, adding, “Today, will be a cooler day in Kashmir.”

He said another spell of light rain is expected during April 12-14. “(There is) no forecast of any major rain till April 20,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. He said the temperature was 3.5 °C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.4°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.8°C the previous night. It was 4.0°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 4.2°C on the last night. The temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.5°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 8.9°C against 6.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.4°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.1°C against 20.4°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 17.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 15.3°C and Bhaderwah 11.4°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 4.1°C against 3.8°C on the previous night, he said. (GNS)

