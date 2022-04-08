Pakistan SC restores National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly, declaring that the government’s decision to dissolve the Assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the same, was against the Constitution.

“…the prime minister did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly […] all the decisions made till date have been nullified,” noted the top court of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Pakistan SC ordered NA Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on April 9 at 10 am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

“…if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister,” the court order said.

It also ruled that President Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly was “illegal”.

The apex court’s five-member larger bench – headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Muneeb Akhtar, Aijazul Ahsan, Mazhar Alam and Jamal Khan Mandokhel – announced the verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day.

As per a report by the Dawn, all five Judges unanimously voted 5-0 against the government’s decision to dissolve the Assembly.

