VDC Member’s Son Shoots Himself Dead With Father’s 303 Rifle In Poonch

Poonch: Son a of Village Defence Committee (VDC) member shoot himself dead with the rifle of his father in Murrah sector of Bufliaz Poonch on Thursday, officials said.

They said that at 9: 30 a.m. Gulzar Ahmed (28) picked the 303 rifle of his father Mohammad Fazal, the VDC member, and shot himself dead. He died on the spot, they said.

SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed confirmed about the incident and said that further proceedings have been launched. The reason for 28-year-old taking the extreme step is being attributed locally to some “domestic issue” but police said that investigations are underway. (GNS)

