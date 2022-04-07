TRF Case: NIA Carries Raids At 11 Locations Including Active militant’s Home

Srinagar,: National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried raids at 11 locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with a case relating to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

“NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Kashmir (6 locations in district Srinagar, 2 in Baramulla and one each in Awantipora Pulwama, Budgam and Kulgam) in NIA case no. RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI,” NIA said in a statement to GNS. The locations searched include the house of active militant Basit Ahmad Dar against whom NIA has recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs, it said.

“The case relates to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and it’s self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J & K to affect violent activities,” NIA said, adding, “He along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF.”

The NIA said that various incriminating materials such as “digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents etc. have been seized” during the searches conducted today.

“Investigation in the case continues,” it added. (GNS)

