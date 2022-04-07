Govt creating massive school edu infra along with quality human resources in J&K

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced major changes in the education sector with path-breaking decisions to ensure quality, equity, accessibility, accountability and affordability in the system.

The department of School Education has achieved landmark strides so far by effectively implementing all schemes and projects envisaging a notable improvement in the existing curriculum besides embarking upon various innovative new projects and works.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj said that infrastructural edifice in schools of the UT has witnessed tremendous up-gradation and improvement according to the official figures, around 1164 construction works under SAMAGRA SHIKSHA comprising of School Buildings, Addl. Accommodation, Toilets, Boundary Walls, and Teacher’s Quarters have been completed with a financial implication of around Rs. 95.00 crores, besides other construction works under UT/District CAPEX budget and JKIDFC.

To provide quality education along with monetarily support to the girls of weaker sections of society, 59 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) residential schools and 23 Girls Hostels at a cost of Rs. 130 Crore were completed in the last financial year. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha e-inaugurated 40 projects of the school education department in the last year. The Central and Jammu & Kashmir governments have launched a multitude of game-changing schemes aimed at enhancing the living standards of the tribal populace with emphasis on their economic and educational empowerment.“Strengthening the role of tribal communities in economic development and decision making are the key targets of the government which are being materialized in a phased manner”.

To bring a major revolution in the infrastructure up-gradation of school education, more than 4200 Projects are under execution in the UT of J&K. Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj said that Schools with high enrolment shall be developed as Smart/Model Schools in the coming years, which shall be saturated with all the basic facilities. “There shall be no Gap in the Infrastructure and Sports facilities. Moreover the Teachers shall be imparted special training to enhance their academic Standard,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has launched an ambitious initiative of providing Water, sanitation, and electricity in all 23,112 government schools. This was one of the basic requirements of the schools which was being carried out at a snail’s pace by successive Governments. The ministry of Jal Shakti had launched a 100-day campaign on October 2, 2020, based on the vision and under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure potable water supply in all schools and Anganwadi centres across the country. “the union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir fulfilled the Prime Minister’s vision by providing safe water in all these institutions within the campaign period, so that the children will have access to potable piped water for drinking, hand washing and for use in toilets,” an official said.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah took to Twitter to share the development, “Under the leadership of Modi ji, J&K is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji for ensuring a timely supply of pure drinking water from the tap to all schools and Anganwadi centres in J&K”. Meanwhile, 4500 Eco Clubs have been created for eco-friendly activities in schools including organizing tree plantation programmes, awareness programmes such as quiz, essay, painting competitions, rallies, nukkad natak etc. regarding various environmental issues and creating awareness about the re-use of waste material & preparation of products out of waste.

To channelise the energy of youth, hone their personality, and prepare them for future challenges, youth clubs are being formed in every panchayat of UT. Youth clubs with at least 5 Members are being established, who shall be provided incentives under various schemes for making iconic Panchayats, as per needs and requirements of Panchayat, an official said.(GNS)

