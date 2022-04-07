Amid Dry Weather, Night Temp Increases At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: As dry weather continued, night temperature increased at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.3°C against 8.4°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.5°C against 10.0°C the previous night. It was 4.1°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 4.0°C last night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.0°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.8°C the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.1°C against 20.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 13.9°C and Bhaderwah 10.7°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.3°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, he said.
The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)