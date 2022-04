Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Driver of Tempo vehicle was critically injured in a “cylinder blast”outside Botanical Garden here on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior police officer said the cylinder blast took place in a tempo vehicle near Botanical and tulip gardens.

“Driver was critically injured and has been hospitalised,” the officer said.

He said that ‘impact’ of the blast was from inside out. (GNS)

