505 Security Personnel Killed In J&K From May 2014 to Nov 2021: MHA

Srinagar: At least 505 security personnel and 264 civilians were killed by militants in eight years from May 2014 to November 2021, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question by Parliamentarian Shaktisinh Gohil in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State, MHA, Nityanand Rai, said from May 2014 to August 2019, 406 security personnel and 177 civilians were killed by militants in Jammu. 99 security personnel and 87 civilians were killed from 5 August 2019 to November 2021, he said in the reply, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Gohil had sought to know the number of civilians and security personnel killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir from May 2014 to August 2019 and the number of civilians and security personnel killed by militants in J&K during the period from August 2019 to November 2021.

To another question regarding the reasons for the “enhanced” militant attacks on civilians and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said: “The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against (militancy) and there has been substantial decline in (militant) attacks from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021.”

He said a “robust security and intelligence grid” is in place to prevent any militant attack. “In addition, day and night area domination, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out,” he added. (GNS)

