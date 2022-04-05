36 schools in Bandipora headless, with Gurez worst hit

Bandipora: About 36 higher secondary schools and high schools in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are without principals and headmasters, hitting the functioning of schools.

Details gathered showed that of 26 higher secondary schools in the district, seven are without principals. And of 50 high schools, 29 are without headmasters from almost a year now.

Higher secondary schools without principals include boys higher secondary school Bandipora, Kilchay, Madwan, Dawer, Badugam, Badudab and Izmerg.

Locals said that the vacant post of the Principals in the government-run schools has affected the administration in the educational institutions.

In Gurez, five higher secondary schools out of eight are headless while seven high schools are without headmasters, thereby hampering the smooth functioning and also takes a toll on students.

“Gurez’s education system has suffered for decades, be it staff shortage or infrastructure. It appears the government does not want our educational institutes to improve,” said a teacher from Gurez.

He said that over the years, many schools have run out of staff and principals but nothing has happened so far.

“We have informed the administration about the shortage of staff across Gurez schools but nothing is happening yet,” said Sarfaraz Ahmad, a local.

He said that the government should fill the posts in schools to avoid affecting the education of students.

Meanwhile, officials said efforts are being made to fulfil the vacancies in the future. “We have a keen eye on the education system of Gurez and steps are being taken wherever there is a shortage.

—KNO

