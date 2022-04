Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were on Monday afternoon shot at by the unidentified gunmen at Maisuma area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that two CRPF men were fired upon by the unidentified gunmen at Maisuma near Dar building.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment, they said, adding that the search has been launched to nab the attackers—(KNOl

