Delay in admission process worries students

Srinagar: About two months after Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared class 12 results, students are waiting to get admitted to colleges.

Dozens of students said that their results were declared on February 8 and since authorities are yet to start the admission process due to unknown reasons.

Waris Ahmad, student from Anantnag said that due to unknown reasons authorities have wasted their precious two months.

“Admission process should have been started by February 15 so that regular classwork could have started from March 1. Now we are in April and are yet to hear about the admission process,” he added.

Another student Rifat Jan said that students have been visiting colleges to get admission in BA/BSc/B.Com first year but they return back when they are being told that the admission process is yet to be started.

“Educational institutions have been opened in J&K after 3 years. Currently Covid threat has declined too but due to unknown reasons our time is being wasted,” she said.

Students said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned authorities several times who assure that the process will start soon but nothing has happened so far.

They requested higher ups to start the admission process as soon as possible so that their time is not wasted anymore.

—KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print