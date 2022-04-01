Govt orders premature retirement of 5 govt employees

Srinagar: The J&K government on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officers in public interest, a day after five employees were sacked in the interest of security of state.

In October, 2020 the J&K government amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire an employee on completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age in the public interest.

The officials who were retired Mohammad Ashraf, Executive Officer, presently under suspension; Ghulam Mohammad Lone, I/c Executive Officer (presently posted as l/c Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Frisal Kulgam); Imityaz Ahmad Dar, l/c Executive Officer (Presently posted as l/c Executive Officer in Municipal Committee, Yaripora Kulgam); Farzana Naqshbandi, the then Divisional Town Planner, (now l/c Senior Town Planner, presently under suspension and attached with Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority), and Hamid Ahmad Wani, l/c Senior Town Planner Town Planning Organization, J&K (presently under suspension).

Refereeing to clause (i) of Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, the government said it provides for constitution of an internal committee in each Administrative Department which will ensure that the service records of the Government servant being reviewed, along with a summary, bringing out all relevant information, is placed before the Review Committee.

“Pursuant to the provisions, the internal Committee of Housing & Urban Development Department……. scrutinized the service records of Mohammad Ashraf, Executive Officer, presently under suspension,” the order as regards Mohammad Ashraf Reads, a copy of which lies with NS, adding, “the Internal Committee observed that since Mohammad Ashraf falls under the broad conditions laid down in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 as amended vide S.O. 324 dated 22.10.2020 and recommended the case of the officer for further placement before the Review Committee for consideration under the provisions of Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.”

The Review Committee, constituted on 21 December 2020, it said, observed that Mohammad Ashraf while holding a post in the Department, has not performed the duties efficiently and his “conduct and integrity remained doubtful/unsatisfactory and his case falls under broad criteria as laid down in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 as amended vide S.O. 324 dated 22.10.2020.”

“The Committee has concluded that no purpose would be served by allowing the officer to continue in service in the larger interest of the public,” the order said, and subsequently ordered his premature retirement.

—GNS

