Jmu—Sgr Highway reopens for traffic

Udhampur: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was reopened for Vehicular movement on Thursday after remaining closed for few hours due to massive landslide in Udhampur district, officials said.

“Jammu—Srinagar National Highway which was closed last evening as major landslide struck the highway at Dewal bridge near Samroli around 08:00 pm, is now partially through (single way), stranded vehicles are being cleared,” a traffic official said

He said people are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting the traffic control room in Srinagar and Jammu to verify the latest status of the highway—(KNO)

