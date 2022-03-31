20 residential houses damaged in midnight blaze at Noorbagh

Srinagar: At least 20 single—storey residential houses were damaged in a fire incident at Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

An official said that a massive fire broke out at Gata Colony at Noorbagh area in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

In the incident, 20 residential houses belonging to Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Sanaullah Sheikh, Parvez Ahmed Sheikh, Sabzar Ahmed Sheikh, Nisar Sheikh, Ali Mohd Sheikh, Mohd Sultan Sheikh, Gh Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh, Misra Banu, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Shahid Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh and Gh Hassan were damaged.

There was no loss of life, however, a few firefighters recieved minor injuries while dousing the flames, he said.

Meanwhile, the official said that the cause of fire seems to be short circuit—(KNO)

