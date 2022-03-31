CBK Files Chargesheet Against 2 Persons For Duping Haj Aspirants

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday filed chargesheet against two persons for duping and cheating Haj aspirants by allegedly grabbing Rs 8 lakhs fraudulently and dishonestly on the pretext of organizing the pilgrimage in 2020.

A spokesperson of the Crime Branch Kashmir said that charge-sheet in case (FIR No: 38/2020) under section 420, 120-B RPC of police station CBK was filed before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar against Shoiab Ashraf Khan of Goal Market Srinagar and Ashiq Hussain Mir of Gulab Bagh Zakoora Srinagar (proprietors of A&Y Tour and Travels).

He said CBK received a written complaint from one Nazir Ahmad Dar alleging that Shoiab Ashraf Khan grabbed an amount of Rs 8 lakhs on the pretext of organizing Haj pilgrimage. On receipt of this complaint, he said, an enquiry was initiated. “The enquiry conducted revealed that the accused Shoiab Ashraf Khan is running Tour & Travel companies under the name and style ‘EDRAAL Tour & Travels’ and ‘A&Y’ at Nigeen and Kangan respectively for Haj and Umrah purposes in partnership with another accused namely Ashiq Hussain Mir,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The accused induced the complaint and his associates to credit an amount of Rs 8 lakh for managing Haj Pilgrimage for them. However, he said, after receiving the money accused persons closed their Tour and Travel office and could not be traced by the complainant despite his incessant efforts.

Accordingly the case was registered and investigation established cheating on part of the accused persons. “Keeping in view the facts and evidence collected during the investigation offences punishable U/S 420 RPC was proved against the accused persons and Challan submitted in the Court of Law.” (GNS)

