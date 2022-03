Srinagar: A soldier was injured after his service rifle went off accidentally as he was cleaning it at a camp in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the incident occurred at army’s 34RR Camp at Behibag Kulgam this morning and the soldier identified as Vishnu has been shifted to army’s 92 base hospital for treatment. It was not immediately known if the soldier suffered serious or minor injuries in the incident, they added. (GNS)

