Youth’s Body Found In Shopian Orchard

Shopian: Body of youth was found inside an orchard in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Hitherto unidentified, the youth seemed to be in early 20s and his body was recovered from the orchard at Kadgam Shopian, they said.

A police officer said that the body will be taken into custody and would be handed over to the family for last rites after identification. Asked about reason for the death, the officer said that it was subject matter of investigation.

“We have found a syringe nearby and whether or not it was used by him or thrown in the field by somebody else would be revealed after investigations,” he added. (GNS)

