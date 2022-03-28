Kulgam Engineer dies of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia

Kulgam,: The family of a Kulgam youth, who died due to ‘cardiac arrest’ in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, have appealed government to help them to bring back the body to home for last rites.

Mustakeen Ahmad Pandit (26), son of Nazir Ahmad Pandit of Yaripora village in Kulgam district was working at Al Yamama Company, Riyadh for last two years, Showkat Ahmad his cousin said.

He said Mustakeen was working as an engineer there and has reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.

“Mustakeen was an engineer there and he called his family last time on 26th March at around 10:30 PM. Yesterday we came to know about this shocking news through his friend that he has died due to cardiac arrest,” he said.

“We appeal to Jammu and Kashmir government as well as Central government to help us to bring back the body for last rites,” Showkat said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print