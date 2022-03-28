Div Com Jammu reviews annual achievements of beneficiary oriented schemes

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer today reviewed the implementation and annual achievements of flagship beneficiary oriented schemes, here at a meeting with the Heads of Departments and Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division districts.

The Div Com reviewed in detail the achievements made in the districts under each scheme being implemented by the Rural Development Department, Panchayati Raj, Urban Local Bodies, FCS&CA, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Sericulture, Health & Family Welfare, School Education, KVIB, Industries and Commerce, EDI, ICDS, Handloom & Handicrafts, NRLM, Fisheries, Animal Husbandary, Sheep Husbandry etc.

The Heads of Departments gave a detailed presentation on the respective schemes and apprised the Div Com about the latest status.

While reviewing schemes of the Rural Development Department, the Director informed that the department is implementing MGNREGA, Awas Plus and PMAY schemes. He said that the department has generated 235.31 lakh mandays under MGNREGA in the financial year 2021-22 .

The Div Com asked the department to ensure clearance of the material liabilities within the current financial year.

Regarding PMAY, it was informed that a total 75119 houses have been constructed under the scheme so far. The Div Com underlined the need to fill the gaps between the 1st, 2nd and 3rd installments to facilitate the beneficiaries.

While reviewing the implementation of the Industries schemes, it was informed that the department has sanctioned 2002 cases in the current year providing employment to 6587 persons, while 148 industrial Units were provided Incentives under Central Package during the same period, including 100% subsidy on Comprehensive Insurance Policy.

Similarly, the Deputy CEO KVIB informed that the Board sanctioned 2242 cases under PMEGP and 376 under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Program.

While reviewing performance of social welfare department the Director apprised the Divisional Commissioner that under social security schemes over 63411 cases have been sanctioned this year including Old age pension, disability and widow pension whereas the department has also sanctioned over 88255 cases of scholarships in the districts of the division under pre matric and post matric categories.

The Div Com exhorted the officers to work in a missionary mode so that benefits of the department schemes aimed at upliftment of weaker sections, old and infirm, differently abled persons and students percolate down to the masses.

