2 mysterious blasts in Rajouri trigger panic

Jammu: Two explosions occured in in hilly Kotranka town of Rajouri district on Saturday, triggering panic in the area.

Police termed both the explosions as of low intensity and stated that the investigations have been set into motion.

Official sources said that at around 08:15 pm on Saturday evening, first explosion took rattled the area which was followed by second explosion after a gap of around 10 to 15 minutes.

Official sources added that one of the explosion took place in main town Kotranka in front of some shops which were shut at the time of incident.

Second explosion, sources said, took place near police station Kandi.

Meanwhile, police said that on Saturday evening between 08:15 pm to 08:30 pm, two low intensity explosions took place at Kotranka.

No loss of life or property has taken place in these incidents, police said.

Technical teams have been dispatched to the sites of explosions for necessary site examination and other proceedings, police added.

Security forces are on site for other verification and probe, it further said. —KNO

