Two new Covid cases in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh reported two fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 28,217, officials said.
The new cases were recorded in Leh.
On the bright side, the recovery count rose to 27,965 with four more people recovering from the infection.
The officials said the number of active cases has gone down to 24 in the Union Territory. All the active cases are in Leh, they said.
The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 228 — 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.
A total of 388 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, the officials said.
