Amazon accountant from Kerala to run from Srinagar to Gulmarg, barefoot

Anantnag: A barefoot ultra-marathon runner from Kerala will “run for health” on March 27 from Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to north Kashmir’s famous tourist destination Gulmarg.

“I will run barefoot here as well. Will start from the Hazratbal shrine and end my run at the point where Gulmarg starts,” Aakash Nambiar told Kashmir Reader.

An advertising accountant at Amazon.com in Kerala, Aakash has been running to create awareness on the importance of being healthy, and other social issues for many years now.

“I have been raising funds for many NGOs through my running. These NGOs work for a wide range of social issues, including a hunger-free India,” Aakash said.

Aakash initially used to do these inter-city runs with model-turned-actor and fitness freak Milind Soman. “But then I decided to go solo and have been running alone,” he said.

Aakash says that his first run for health awareness was from Abu-Dhabi to Dubai in just 24 hours. He wants people to know that being fit was not all that difficult, and can be done without any training or equipment.

“We have a sedentary lifestyle, almost all of us now. We value earning money but when it comes to health, we become callous,” Aakash said, adding that only after Covid emerged that people started talking about immunity and being healthy.

He wants to cash in on the newfound awareness about health and put forth the point that getting fit was not all that difficult. “We can always find the time,” he said.

Why running? Aakash says that it is the only activity that needs no equipment, no playground, and no investment, even as it comes naturally to every human being.

“This is the cheapest and the easiest way to get fit in such stressful times when all of us have one health issue or the other. I want to make people aware that they are just a run away from good health,” he told Kashmir Reader.

Why Kashmir? Aakash said that because he was from the southern-most part of India, he wanted to do this run in the northern crown of the country. “I hope I am able to make a difference,” he said.

Aakash has run in Manali, Guwahati, Pondicherry, Chennai, Sri Lanka, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Bangalore, and other places for various social issues. He is an Instagram content creator apart from a marathon runner.

