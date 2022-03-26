11 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Eleven Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Friday, an official bulletin said.

It said that nine cases were detected in Kashmir and two in Jammu, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453637.

Moreover, 10 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 06from Jammu Division and04 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 32,147 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2, 20,22,268.

The bulletin said that out of 24202785 test results available, 453637 samples have tested positive and 23749148 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 32,829 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6282521 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 31864 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 135 in isolation and 467008 in home surveillance. Besides, 5778764 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 03 cases, Baramulla reported 01 case, Anantnag reported 05 cases while as Budgam, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu and Udhampur reported 01case each while as Rajouri, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

