Two tourists killed in road accident in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Two women tourists were killed while 25 others sustained injuries when an over speeding tourist bus skidded off the road and turned turtle at Hariganiwan Kangan on Thursday.
The bus bearing registration number JK01N-9382 was carrying tourists from Srinagar to Sonamarg when it met with the accident, resulting in on spot death of two women tourists.
Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sub District Hospital Kangan where from several persons were referred to SKIMS Soura.
After the mishap, long queues of vehicles were witnessed resulting in a jam on the road for some time and disrupting traffic moment on busy Srinagar-Leh highway.
LG Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and directed district administration to provide all necessary assistance to injured.
Srinagar: Two women tourists were killed while 25 others sustained injuries when an over speeding tourist bus skidded off the road and turned turtle at Hariganiwan Kangan on Thursday.