Security huddle in Kashmir

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal on Thursday jointly chaired a high level security meeting to review the security scenario of the Kashmir valley.

The DGP J&K while addressing the meeting directed the officers for strengthening the security measures against militant violence. He stressed for effective counter measures regarding militant incidents and directed for further strengthening of the security grids, a police spokesperson said in statement.

Singh directed the officers for enhancing the communication within the ranks as also between the sister agencies for desired results, the spokesperson said.

He directed the officers to ensure best possible security measures and drills to prevent the militant incidents. “The DGP stressed for strict action against the OGWs and elements involved in anti peace activities. He directed for target oriented approach of areas of domination.”

Singh stressed for alertness and said that no space should be given to any subversive and pro-militant elements, he said. “He emphasized on revisiting the listed area and improving the area domination,” the spokesperson said.

Referring the recent civilian killings, Singh directed for improving the immediate response to militant incidents. “He stressed for stepping up operations to check the movement of (militants) and other suspicious elements.”

The DGP stressed upon the officers to enhance synergy at different levels to make the efforts more fruitful.

“Stressing for counter strategies and preventive measures, he emphasized upon the officers to remain extra alert and take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of (militants),” the spokesperson said in a statement to GNS, adding, “He directed the officers to intensify the operations against (militant/ militancy support network.”

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal appreciated the coordinated efforts of J&K police and CAPFs on anti-militancy front, the spokesperson said. “He stressed for keen documentation and fulfilling the technicalities of investigation of cases of special nature.”

He emphasized on quick disposal of UAPA cases. “He also directed for putting up proposals for strengthening the infrastructure of the Police Establishments particularly those sanctioned in recent times.”

The officers representing different district and units briefed regarding the security measures put in place in the areas under their command. Recent trend of soft killing and hybrid terror module were also discussed during the meeting. The officers also apprised the meeting regarding the security of vulnerable person/ places as also the infiltration attempts.

SPL DG, CID J&K, R.R Swain, SPL DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chowdhary, ADG BSF . P.V Rama Shastri, IG CRPF (Ops) Sector Kashmir, M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ftr. Hqrs Kashmir R.B Singh, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, BGS Ops 15 Corps Brig K.S Grewal, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar Mathew A John, DIG CRPF North Srinagar Randeep Kumar Rana, DIG SSB Kashmir Ranjeet Singh, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir attended the meeting at PCR while as Range DIsG and all district SSsP including PDs of Kashmir Zone along with counterpart officers of CAPFs and JKAP/IRP Commandants attended the meeting through video conferencing.

