Number of militants decreasing, but violence won’t end till there are guns and grenades: DGP

Srinagar: DGP Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said while the number of militants is decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir, violence will not end till youngsters possess guns and grenades.

He appealed to the youngsters who have joined militant ranks to shun the path of violence and join the country’s mainstream.

“The number of terrorists is decreasing but till the time there are guns or grenades, violence will continue. A person carrying guns or grenades has the capacity to injure and kill people. Their number is decreasing every year, terror-related events are also decreasing, but killings still take place,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said the killings by militants are condemnable and such acts need to be stopped.

“That is why preventive action is taken by us. Wherever there are OGWs (overground workers of terror outfits) or their support system, which helps them keep terrorism alive, we are taking action and such actions will continue,” the director general of police (DGP) said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has seen violence and destruction for the last 30 years and thousands of lives have been lost.

“Youngsters, children, older people, women, security forces and police personnel have sacrificed their lives. There is a need to shun the path of violence and destruction and tread the path of peace,” Singh said.

He appealed to the youngsters who have joined militant ranks to shun the path of violence.

“I want to tell those who are still on the wrong path, who are being instigated by our neighbour and are carrying guns and pistols to kill innocent people, that this path is not right in any way, but will lead to destruction. Shun this path. There is a need to follow the path of development and prosperity,” the DGP said.

Asked about the steps being taken for the security of panchayat members, he said security measures have been initiated wherever there is a threat assessment by security forces.

“Whenever the need arises, the measures will be strengthened,” Singh said.

—PTI

