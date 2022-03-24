5 policemen, CRPF personnel among 7 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: At least seven persons including three policemen, two traffic cops, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack at Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday.
Official sources said that unidentified persons lobbed a grenade towards a naka party in Rainawari area this evening.
The incident resulted in injuries to seven persons, who have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Fayaz Ahmad, Head Constable Muhammad Amin, SPO Shabir Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, Shabir Ahmad Dar—both traffic cops, CRPF Constable Tirath Singh e-coy 82 battalion and a 28-year-old civilian Zahid Hussain Dar.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment wherefrom two traffic cops and three policemen were referred to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.
The officials said that the condition of all the injured is stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, the areas has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
