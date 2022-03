Srinagar: Unknown gunmen, suspected to be militants, on Monday evening shot at and injured a non-local labourer in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon non-local labour Bisujeet Kumar son of Paras Mandan of Bihar at Gangoo Pulwama, leaving him injured.

He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama, they said. A police officer told GNS that Kumar has fire injuries in back and will be likely shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print