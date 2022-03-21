Civilian shot dead in Budgam

Srinagar: A civilian was shot dead by the unidentified gunmen at Gotpora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening.

An official said that a civilian identified as Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Rather was shot at by the suspected militants outside his home in Budgam.

The injured civilian has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, the injured succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print