MeT forecasts ‘hot and dry’ weather this week except Mar 23,24 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast hot and dry weather during this week barring March 23 and 24 when there is possibility of brief spell of light to moderate rains.

“Except for 23-24th, weather will remain hot and dry this week,” a meteorological department official said, adding, “On 23-24th, a brief spell of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at scattered places.” However he said there’s no forecast of any major rain or snow till the end of March.

Meanwhile, night temperature saw a drop across the J&K with Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recording a low of 6.8°C against last night’s 8.2°C, the official told GNS. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.8°C as on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.4°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.5°C against 2.9°C last night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.6°C against 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort, the temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.5°C against 8.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.4°C more than normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.6°C against 20.4°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.8°C, Batote had a minimum of 11.7°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 8.2°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 1.5°C against 1.1°C previous night while automatic Kargil station recorded a low of 0.2°C.(GNS)

